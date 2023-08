Month-Long Closure Of Dexter Townhall Road

August 1, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A month-long closure of a road in Dexter Township starts today.



The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and & Energy or EGLE is closing Dexter Townhall Road, just north of Cedar Drive, for permit work.



The work is expected to take approximately one month. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



A link to a detour map is available in the link.