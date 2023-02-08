Dexter Students Participate in Safe-Driving Program

February 8, 2023

Students at Dexter High School have the opportunity to participate in the Strive for a Safer Drive (S4SD) program, aimed at reducing teen traffic accidents.



A total of 36 Michigan high schools will participate this year. As part of S4SD, each school will receive $1,000 to be used toward a student-led campaign to educate the community on traffic safety, speeding, seat belts, and other aspects of distracted driving.



Campaigns are submitted to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning for a chance to win cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,500.



In its 12th year, S4SD is a public-private partnership between Ford Motor Company Fund’s Drive Skills for Life program and the Michigan OHSP.