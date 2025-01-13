Dexter Riverview Cafe Closes

January 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews





A popular café in downtown Dexter has closed.



Dexter Riverview Café, located at 8124 Main Street, was a busy breakfast and lunch spot that had been in business for more than a decade in that location. It’s run by owner Albana Hoxha and her family.



The recent closure was due to a reported lease dispute, which had been going on for around a year.



A post on Facebook stated “We are looking forward to a wonderful New Year full of new beginnings and a fresh start for the Riverview family”. The family further thanked their loyal staff and customers.



The community has since come together to help support the family in the meantime with a GoFundMe page. It states the family was forced to cease operations and was not given enough time to plan, saying “This is not just a business; it is their family and their source of income”. A link is provided.



The restaurant’s website was no longer active as of Friday.