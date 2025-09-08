Rumble Strips Being Installed On Dexter-Pinckney Road

September 8, 2025

Get ready to rumble in Dexter Township this week.



Rumble strips, officially known as centerline corrugations, are being installed along Dexter-Pinckney Road between North Territorial Road and McGregor Road.



A contractor for the Washtenaw County Road Commission will install the new rumble strips.



The impact on traffic is lane restrictions. Access will be maintained for anyone who lives or works within the project limits.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately three days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.