Permit Work In Dexter Township Friday

September 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Road work and possible delays in the Dexter Township area this Friday.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that on Friday, Consumers Energy will be performing permit work on Dexter-Pinckney Road between Winston Road and Sarah Road.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions.



The Road Commission encourages motorists, emergency services, and others to use an alternate route.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately one day to complete.

However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.