Drain Crossing Repair Planned On Dexter-Pinckney Road

August 20, 2019

A road closure is planned in Putnam Township this week.



Dexter-Pinckney Road between Tiplady and Darwin Roads will be closed starting at 8am Thursday to replace a drain crossing. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Dexter-Pinckney Road will be completely closed to through traffic, but local traffic will have access. Crews will excavate trenches to place culverts, backfill and then pave. Work is expected to be completed by 5pm the same day.



All of the work is weather dependent and signs notifying motorists of the upcoming closure are in place. (JM)