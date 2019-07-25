Dexter-Pinckney Road To Close For Resurfacing

July 25, 2019

A road closure will impact traffic in the Village of Pinckney starting Friday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Dexter-Pinckney Road between Honey Creek Court and M-36 will be closed starting at 7pm Friday, lasting through 7pm on Sunday. The closure is needed for pavement rehabilitation. Crews will mill existing pavement and then replace with new asphalt. The Road Commission advises that there will be a major traffic impact as Dexter-Pinckney Road will be closed to through traffic during the weekend closure.



Signs will be placed in advance to notify motorists of the upcoming closure. All of the work is weather permitting. (JM)