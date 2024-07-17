Chip Seal Project On Dexter-Pinckney Road Starts Thursday

July 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A preventative maintenance chip seal project starts tomorrow in Dexter and Webster Townships.



Work is scheduled on Dexter-Pinckney Road between Island Lake Road and the county line.



Dexter-Pinckney Road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely. Alternate routes are advised.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises the majority of the work will be completed between Thursday and Monday, and the remainder will be completed in the coming weeks.