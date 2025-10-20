Resurfacing Project Progressing On Dexter-Pinckney Road

October 20, 2025

A resurfacing project is moving right along in Dexter Township.



An MDOT contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission, began the second phase of the road improvements on Dexter-Pinckney Road.



The contractor removed the top surface of existing asphalt on Dexter-Pinckney Road between McGregor Road and the Livingston County line. Crews then began the asphalt resurfacing and completed paving.



Coming soon, the contractor will be completing shoulders, centerline rumble strips, and pavement markings.