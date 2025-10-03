Resurfacing Project On Dexter-Pinckney Road

October 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A paving project is starting up Friday in Dexter Township.



A contractor for the Washtenaw County Road Commission is beginning milling and resurfacing on Dexter-Pinckney Road between McGregor Road and the County Line.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately four weeks to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions.



The Road Commission encourages motorists, emergency services, and others to use an alternate route.