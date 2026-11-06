Traffic Signal Installation Underway At Dexter-Pinckney & Island Lake Road

November 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Traffic signal installation is underway at a busy intersection in Webster Township.



A contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission is performing work related to the traffic signal installation at the intersection of Dexter-Pinckney Road and Island Lake Road.



Lane closures are not anticipated; however, shoulders at the intersection will be closed while crews work in the area.



Motorists should expect increased construction activity and possible minor delays.

The work is expected to continue through Saturday.



All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Photo: Google Street View (prior to recent construction)