Dexter Man Charged With Indecent Exposure

June 28, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Dexter man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to a woman walking on a popular trail.



The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of unsolved incidents that involve indecent exposure and attempted home invasions.



The most recent occurred around 10am on June 19th when a woman called police to report she was along the Border-to-Border Trail in Dexter Township when a man came up to her from behind, exposed himself and then tried to stop her from leaving the trail. The woman was able to escape and called police.



Deputies were said to be near the area and were able to quickly locate and arrest the suspect - 37-year-old Isaiah Matthew Hopkins. He has since been charged with a felony count of aggravated indecent exposure.



The Sheriff’s Office has said the investigation revealed information linking Hopkins to other cases of indecent exposure and home invasions in the Dexter area.



Hopkins remains jailed on a $50,000 cash/surety bond. He’s scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference Thursday morning.