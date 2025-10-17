New Accessible River Access, Kayak Launch & Picnic Area At Dexter-Huron Metropark

October 17, 2025

A ribbon cutting and celebration was held Thursday morning for a new universally designed kayak launch and picnic area in the Dexter area.



The new Dexter-Huron Metropark Boat Launch and Picnic Area renovation enhances accessibility through universal design at the park off Huron River Drive.



Key features include:



-Expanded parking lot with trailer and accessible spaces

-New aggregate loading/unloading area

-Floating kayak launch

-Renovated picnic shelter

-Concrete access walkways connecting launch, shelter, and playground

-Playground and picnic area improvements

-Added landscaping and natural features





Perfect fall weather greeted attendees to mark the exciting “milestone for accessibility, recreation, and community”. Attendees enjoyed free cider and doughnuts, and received a free paddling dry bag with Metroparks swag inside. People could also spin a prize wheel for a chance to win prizes like vouchers to the new Metroparks online Pop-Up Shop.



Located along the National Huron River Water Trail, Border-to-Border Trail, and Iron Belle Trail; the project connects people to nature and recreation in new, inclusive ways. It was made possible thanks to grant funding from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MDNR) and matching funds from the Huron-Clinton Metroparks.



Chief of Planning & Development Janet Briles told WHMI accessibility and connectivity are two of their most important values at the Metroparks and this project represents both.



It’s part of the Huron River Water Trail – with other launches at Hudson Mills Metropark, Delhi Metropark, and beyond. Briles said it’s part of a greater network of already existing paddle launches and amenities for anyone who likes to get out on the river.



Planning actually began back in 2020. Briles said there was some careful planning involved, when it comes to putting anything in the natural river district, but they had good collaboration with the MDNR and are happy to open the new launch this year. She said they’re also already working on their next accessible launch and take-out area over at Delhi Metropark.



Briles further thanked people in community who take the time to do their surveys and tell them what they want. She said they look at survey data all the time about how improve park facilities - not only to add new things but to improve existing infrastructure to make sure everyone, regardless of their ability, is able to use the parks.



