Dexter High School Student's "Neverland" Featured In Film Festival

October 6, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





A Dexter High School Senior is on her way to one of the largest film festivals in the world.



Alyson Phillips is taking a short film she directed, a music video called “Neverland,” to the All-American High School Student Film Festival in New York City.



The opportunity for the official screening came about for Phillips due to her involvement in the Downriver Detroit Student Film Consortium, which recruits people in grades K through 12 from schools across Southeastern Michigan.



Phillips says the video is about a girl who feels alone in the complicated world of a high school where she feels she doesn’t fit in.



DDSFC founder Scott Galeski says the All-American High School Film Festival is the largest student film festival in the world with over 35-hundred films submitted from students all across the globe.



The Consortium was founded in 2016. DDSFC is taking 16 students to New York, and is currently conducting a fundraising campaign. Anyone who wishes to donate can visit the provided link.