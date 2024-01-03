Fillmore Bar & Grill In Dexter Closes

January 3, 2024

A popular, upscale restaurant in Dexter has closed its doors.



The last day of business for the Fillmore Bar & Grill located at 7954 Ann Arbor Street was on Saturday, December 30th.



The announcement was made on social media. No reason for the closure was given.



The restaurant was previously Terry B’s before transitioning to the Fillmore Bar & Grill in 2017.



A message on the restaurant’s website states that gift cards will be honored and refunds issued.



