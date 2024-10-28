Dexter Cider Mill Is State's Oldest Continuously Operating

October 28, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The venerable old Dexter Cider Mill, the state’s longest continuously-operating cider mill, is now in its 137th season. Throngs of people annually visit the cider mill, overlooking the banks of the Huron River, to pick up some fresh apple cider and apple spice doughnuts, which are made fresh daily on the site.



“This is a fall tradition,” co-owner Marty Steinhauer says, adding that, “People come from all over. To see people that really enjoy it is really cool.”



The cider mill’s orchards are located near Chelsea and in Northern Michigan.



The Dexter Cider Mill uses a 110-year-old oak press, which is said to impart a different flavor to the cider than other types of presses. It produces 130-140 gallons of cider per pressing out of 40 bushels of apples. The mill uses 30 different varieties of apples, and the cider is pasteurized in order to kill any harmful bacteria which could potentially produce food borne illnesses.



According to the Michigan Apple Committee, the apple harvest statewide this year is forecast to total a whopping 1.3 billion pounds. Michigan is ranked second in the nation for apple production, surpassed only by Washington State.



In addition to fresh cider, the Dexter Cider Mill also sells hard cider, hot spiced cider, cider slushes, apple fritters, apple turnovers, caramel apples, apple nut bread, logo T-shirts and other items.



The mill, which opened for the fall season in late August, will hold its annual wild bird seed sale next week, Nov. 4th through 9th. The bird seed is made in-house, using only locally grown grains when possible, according to Steinhauer. He says that ensures the product is fresh and of the best quality. The Dexter Cider Mill is open from 8 am-5 pm Wed.-Sun. While only cash or checks are accepted for payment, an ATM is available on site.