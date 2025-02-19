New Dexter Brunch House To Open In Downtown Area

February 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new breakfast and lunch spot is opening in downtown Dexter.



The Dexter Brunch House is located at 8124 Main Street and features a large menu with breakfast and lunch favorites, as well as specialty items.



Owners Enzo and Nela Shahinllari posted the following on Facebook:



“Hi everyone!

We are beyond excited to share this new journey with you. Opening this restaurant has been a dream of our for years, and we’re thrilled to finally bring it to life here in Dexter! At Dexter Brunch House, we’re all about serving fresh, local ingredients, offering authentic cuisine and creating a cozy space where people can connect over great food. Our goal is to make every visit feel special, whether you’re here for a quick bite, a family dine in, or a celebration. Thank you for supporting us and being part of our story. We can’t wait to meet you, hear your feedback, and share this space with you all. Follow us here on Facebook for updates, special offers, and sneak peeks at what’s cooking in our kitchen.

Our doors will be open very soon!”





The new restaurant is located in the same spot that previously housed the Dexter Riverview Café for around a decade. It closed in January after an apparent falling out between the old owners and landlord, over reported lease issues.



The Dexter Brunch House is expected to open this week. A link to the menu and Facebook page are provided.