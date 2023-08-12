Multiple Departments Battle Barn Fire In Dexter Area

August 12, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More than a dozen departments helped battle a barn fire in the Dexter area.



A large fire was reported late Thursday night at a barn on farm property in the area of Farrell and Zeeb Roads.



Various agencies were on scene to assist the Dexter Area Fire Department.



The Green Oak Township Fire Department provided mutual aid and sent a ladder and a tanker truck to assist. The ladder was used for overhaul of the fire.



Other departments on scene included Hamburg Township Fire, Putnam Township Fire, Northfield Township Fire, Ann Arbor Township Fire, Ann Arbor City Fire, Scio Township Fire, Chelsea Area Fire, Manchester Fire, Salem Township Fire, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Huron Valley Ambulance, and HART.