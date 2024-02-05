Warrant Issued for Animal Sanctuary Owner

February 5, 2024

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman who operates an animal sanctuary in northeastern Livingston County.



Felony charges of animal abandonment or animal cruelty to 25 or more domestic animals have been filed against Melissa Borden, director of The Devoted Barn.



The non-profit entity describes itself as an animal rescue and rehabilitation facility. Complaints have included lack of shelter, insufficient food and multiple species being kept in the same pens. Borden responds that the animals are well fed, get routine veterinary care, and all are elderly.



She faces charges after numerous complaints were registered with authorities about animals left on vacant land without proper shelter. The property is located on Foley Road, east of Hartland Road in Tyrone Township. Some 64 animals were seized from the property in January, including goats, sheep, pigs, donkeys, a llama and an alpaca.



After being removed by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the animals were relocated, and some are under the care of a veterinarian. Tyrone Township filed a lawsuit against Devoted Barn and its owner last November, and a status hearing is scheduled in May.