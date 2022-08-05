Police Arrest Escapee In Livingston County

A teenager who escaped from Eastpointe Police has been recaptured in Livingston County.



Police say 18-year-old Devonta Moore escaped while awaiting transfer to a police van. He is charged with domestic violence and fleeing and eluding.



Police say Moore was in handcuffs when he managed to escape Monday night, fleeing on foot.



Police report that Moore was eventually apprehended, along with two family members, who they say may have enabled him to remain free from custody, if only briefly.