Devereaux Post 141 to Host Annual Veterans Day Ceremony in Howell

November 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Various Veterans Day remembrances are scheduled across the WHMI listening area Wednesday, including a ceremony outside the historic Livingston County courthouse in downtown Howell.



"Specifically at 11:11 am, we do a rifle volley that signifies the meaning behind Veterans Day, which started originally as Armistice Day on November 11, 1918 at 11:11 am, when the hostilities ended in World War I," said Dave Harvey, commander of American Legion Devereaux Post 141.



"In 1919, it turned into Armistice Day. Then, I think in 1954, it turned into what we celebrate today as Veterans Day, which celebrates all veterans, regardless of when or where, or how they served."



Harvey and his first vice will lower the U.S. flag at the Veterans Memorial outside the courthouse. Howell's Junior ROTC will perform the national anthem.



Speakers include Howell Mayor Nikolas Hertrich and Ramon Baca, head of Livingston County Veteran Services.



Post 141 will host a free lunch after Wednesday's ceremony, then a fundraiser serving Meals Ready-to-Eat or MREs, beginning at 5 pm.



"It's what some older veterans like myself know as K-rations, but it's meals that veterans ate. You buy a ticket for $15 and you are issued an MRE, what soldiers enjoyed out in the field for many, many years," Harvey added.



Veterans also will be on hand to talk about what it's like in the field, along with some entertainment.



More information is linked below.