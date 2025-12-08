Developers Withdraw Re-Zoning Application for Proposed Data Center in Howell Twp

December 8, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Developers of a proposed data center in Howell Township have withdrawn their re-zoning application which will no longer go before Trustees Monday night.



Trustee Bob Wilson confirms the board received an email about the withdrawal from the township treasurer Sunday afternoon. He forwarded the email to WHMI News.



"The applicant has withdrawn their rezoning application while the Township works on regulations around data centers. We will still be having a meeting to address the definition of data processing and to allow the public to speak should they still wish," wrote Treasurer Jonathan Hohenstein.



The request is expected to be removed from Monday night's agenda.



Developers were seeking to re-zone 1,000 acres of the Van Gilder Family Farm, to possibly make way for a massive AI data center, which many residents oppose.



Trustees voted last month to enact a six-month moratorium on data center applications. However, the motion passed did not include the current re-zoning request.



Wilson told The Right Side News blog that he believes the withdrawal might be to everyone’s benefit.



"From what I have read and heard, residents’ biggest frustration was how quickly the proposal was moving," he said. "This delay will slow the pace and will allow the township to work through the moratorium, as well as give residents time to gather necessary facts."



Separately, the Livingston County Residents for Responsible Development (LCRRD) is urging continued public engagement and attendance at the Township Board meeting. A release is attached.