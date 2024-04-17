Three Detroit Wing Company Franchise Locations Close Abruptly

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There were some abrupt closures at three locations of a popular chicken chain – including in the WHMI listening area.



Three franchise locations of Detroit Wing Company have temporarily closed in Grand Blanc, Davison, and Oxford.



The Detroit Free Press reports that the three locations were operated by a franchisee and are closed but the company’s corporate management is working to re-open them as soon as possible.



Any employees that are impacted should contact corporate offices.



Grand Blanc location pictured. Google Street View.