Detroit Wing Company Closes In Howell

October 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular chicken chain restaurant has apparently closed up shop in the City of Howell.



Detroit Wing Company was located in the Crossroads Town Center by Kroger off M-59.



It’s listed as “permanently closed” on Google. It opened around three years ago. The phone number still goes through but then cuts out and disconnects.



A separate location in Brighton closed after roughly a year in 2023.



The Livingston Daily first reported this story. Messages have been left with the company by WHMI seeking comment.