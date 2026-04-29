Detroit Veterans Job Fair at Ford Field Apr 30

April 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Area veterans and military spouses are welcome to attend a major job fair down at Detroit's Ford Field thursday.



"Right now, we have over 40 companies that are attending. We have over 350 pre-registered military veterans, spouses and transitioning military members," said Chris Stevens, Air Force veteran and senior vice president for RecruitMilitary."



"It's been about three-and-a-half years since we've been to Detroit. And we're actually going to be here in October as well."



Stevens urges anyone interested to pre-register online, upload your resume ahead of time, and come dressed for success.



"There's a lot that military veterans bring to the table maybe that their civilian peers don't," he says. "For instance, coming to work on time. Drug-free. Working in some obscure environments, whether it's Afghanistan or Iraq. When the horn goes off at 5 o'clock, we're not running out the door. We don't leave work until the job gets done."



The Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary job fair runs from 11 am to 3 pm Thursday.



Click the link below for more details.