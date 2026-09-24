Detroit Tigers Sign Jason Benetti & Dan Dickerson To Long-Term Contract Extensions

September 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Release – The Detroit Tigers today announced multi-year contract extensions with television play-by-play voice Jason Benetti and radio play-by-play voice Dan Dickerson, keeping the pair at the center of Tigers broadcasts on Detroit SportsNet and the Tigers Radio Network.



"We're incredibly proud to have Jason and Dan as the voices of Tigers baseball, and grateful for their eagerness to make an even deeper commitment to our organization," said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment.



"Several years ago, we made a deliberate decision to improve how we engage with our fans, and building a broadcast worthy of them was central to the effort. Jason and Dan, alongside many others, continue to deliver an entertaining and informed broadcast that is among the best in baseball."



Benetti joined the Tigers ahead of the 2024 season as the team's lead television voice. Known for his blend of intellect and wit, he has quickly become a fan favorite with a gift for making any moment feel special. Widely regarded as one of the industry's premier broadcasters, Benetti recently joined NBC Sports as the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, among other network duties.



"Thank you to Chris Ilitch, Ryan Gustafson and everyone with the Tigers for being such amazing partners as we've grown this broadcast together," said Benetti. "This organization pairs a commitment to excellence with a deep culture of creativity. It's a rare combination, and it makes every day at the ballpark a joy. Our DSN crew is full of extraordinarily creative people who have established themselves as a gold standard in baseball TV coverage. It is my honor to stand alongside these brilliant people to create what we hope will be endless summers of entertainment for our viewers. The best is yet to come, and I'm proud to keep being part of it."



Dickerson made his Tigers debut in 2000 alongside Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell and succeeded him as the team's lead radio voice in 2003. This past season was his 27th on Tigers radio, and today's extension carries his tenure with the organization into a fourth decade. A three-time Michigan Sportscaster of the Year and recipient of the Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association's Ernie Harwell Lifetime Achievement Award, Dickerson is regarded as one of the best broadcasters in the sport – and one of its best teammates. His reputation as a teammate proved pivotal in bringing Benetti to Detroit. With Benetti's national profile already established and growing, the Tigers knew they would need a trusted voice to call television games during his network assignments. Though Dickerson had long preferred radio, he agreed without hesitation to take on a slate of television games, knowing it would help the Tigers land a top talent. He will continue as the radio voice of the Tigers under his new agreement, while calling an expanded slate of games on Detroit SportsNet.



"I have the best job in the world,” said Dickerson. “There is nothing better than calling games for the team you grew up watching. From the time I was a little boy, the Detroit Tigers have been in my blood - I get a thrill coming to the ballpark every day, and feel a rush of adrenaline at the first pitch of every game. I am extremely grateful to ownership, management and the entire organization for their support and continuing to entrust me with this responsibility. Calling baseball games for the Tigers - working with the best people and surrounded by the best fans in baseball - is beyond my wildest dreams."



Photo: Detroit Tigers X