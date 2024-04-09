Hollywood-Style Detroit Sign Installed On I-94 Ahead Of NFL Draft

April 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Crews have installed a big Hollywood-style Detroit sign on I-94 ahead of the NFL draft.



The 8-foot-tall letters are mounted on 2-foot-tall concrete blocks on the side of eastbound I-94 between Central and Cecil Avenues and will eventually be illuminated at night.



The Hollywood-style sign has reportedly been in the works for years, but the City decided to install it ahead of the NFL draft - which is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of football fans into the Motor City.



The city is also working on installing five other signs at other gateway points to Detroit to welcome visitors. Those include I-96 at Telegraph, I-75 at 8 Mile, I-94 at Moross, Southfield at 8 Mile, and Southfield at Ford Road.