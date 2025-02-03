Screening Of “Detroit’s Olympic Uprising” At Brighton District Library

February 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A screening of “Detroit’s Olympic Uprising” is planned at the Brighton District Library this week.



Detroit was in the running to host the 1968 Summer Olympics before Mexico City was ultimately chosen. From the filmmaker behind the Boblo Boats documentary, “Detroit’s Olympic Uprising” examines Detroit’s unsuccessful bid to host the 1968 Summer Olympics.



The newest film is one hour long and contains a wealth of archival footage unearthed after 50+ years.



A screening is set this Thursday, February 6th from 7 to 8:30pm.



Aaron Schillinger, is an award-winning filmmaker who first directed ‘Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale’. He is also a co-founder of the Sarah E. Ray Project - an organization shining a light on the forgotten story of a Detroit civil rights pioneer.



A graduate from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Cinema Studies, Schillinger lives in Ferndale with his pet macaw.



Registration for this program is ongoing. A link is provided.