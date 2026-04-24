Detroit Metro FC Home Opener Saturday at Brighton's Legacy Center

April 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Detroit Metro FC will host its home opener at 7 pm Saturday against Detroit Arsenal FC inside the Legacy Center Fieldhouse off Goble Drive in Brighton.



The soccer club has five total matches scheduled through June 12.



Single match general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Pitchside Premium tickets are $15 and $10, along with season ticket options.



More information is linked below.