Detroit Metro FC Home Opener Saturday at Brighton's Legacy Center
April 24, 2026
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Detroit Metro FC will host its home opener at 7 pm Saturday against Detroit Arsenal FC inside the Legacy Center Fieldhouse off Goble Drive in Brighton.
The soccer club has five total matches scheduled through June 12.
Single match general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Pitchside Premium tickets are $15 and $10, along with season ticket options.
More information is linked below.