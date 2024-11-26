Detroit Metro Expects 900,000 Passengers This Thanksgiving Week

November 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Detroit Metro Airport is expecting an estimated 900,000 passengers this Thanksgiving holiday week, with the busiest days being Wednesday and Sunday.



Officials are urging passengers to arrive well ahead of their scheduled flight. Two hours ahead of domestic flights, and three hours before an international flight.



"No one likes to be rushing, it just adds to the stress of the whole experience. We want everyone to have a good, comfortable and stress-free experience here at the airport," says spokesperson Mark Morawski.



DTW also is bringing back its popular "Destination Pass" for those wanting to spend more time with loved ones who are flying out.



"Say you're dropping off mom and day, grandma and grandpa, a family member, friend, whomever, you can go into our ticketing level of both our McNamara and Evans Terminals, print out a Destination Pass from our kiosk we have there," says Morawski.



"Use your government issued ID, they scan it, prints out your destination pass and you can go through security with your friends and family to the secure side, spend some extra time with them. Go out to lunch, dinner, do a little shopping. It's completely free."



Morawski says passengers should check with their airline before leaving the house, or the airport's website linked below to make sure what parking is available.



"If you are dropping someone off at the airport, you need to know you can never leave your vehicle unattended at the curbside."