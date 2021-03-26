Detroit Man Enters Plea In Christmas Eve Larceny, Police Chase

March 26, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Detroit man accused of armed robbery and fleeing from police in late 2019 has entered a plea to the charges.



29-year-old Bryan James Busher was charged following the Christmas Eve 2019 incident at the Genoa Township Walmart. Authorities say Busher and another man had pushed out a shopping cart full of items without paying, and when confronted by an employee, Busher implied he had a gun.



The pair then loaded the items into a van and drove away. A pursuit ensued, until the van crashed at the Pleasant Valley Road entrance ramp on eastbound I-96, where Busher and the other suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Busher was arrested after being located by a drone.



Although the property stolen from the Walmart was recovered, further investigation revealed items reported stolen on the same day, including from the Polo Store at the Tanger Outlet Center and the Lowe’s store in Genoa Township. The other suspect was never identified.



Busher was charged with armed robbery, first-degree retail fraud, organized retail crime and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer. Today in court, in exchange for the armed robbery count being dropped, he pleaded guilty to the remainder of the charges. He faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on April 22nd.



Busher is also facing a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for a fight with an inmate while in custody. A pre-trial on that count is set for April 5th in front of District Court Judge Shauna Murphy.



Photo - MDOC 2018