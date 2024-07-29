Detroit Man Charged in Fenton Township Murder

July 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Detroit man is charged with a murder up in Fenton Township July 6. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says 29-year-old Omar Brogdon faces numerous felonies in the shooting death of Ohran Hosic.



"He's been charged with first-degree murder. He's been charged with felony murder. And he's been charged with one count of armed robbery," Leyton said Monday.



"We have attached to each of those felonies, which are life felonies, counts of felony firearm. So, you have six counts altogether. Obviously, it's a life without parole upon conviction."



Brogdon is being held without bond.



Sheriff Chris Swanson admitted using the media to draw Brogdon out of hiding, saying that contrary to earlier press briefings where he said they hit a dead end in the case, Brogdon was a suspect all along.



"This is an investigative tool that was used, and your ability to tell that story to identify and find a killer," he said. "By using that pathway and explaining it and seeing the motive behind it, and I think the relationship we have, the fact that now you see the rest of the story as Paul Harvey would say."



The sheriff says detectives were aware Brogdon was following local media for updates in the case. They used cell phone records and social media to track him down and obtain a warrant.



"Because of the search warrant, we found multiple weapons, one that we believe could be the murder weapon, that's at the State Police crime lab right now," said Swanson.



"Inside the garage was the orange Camero that is now wrapped in vinyl and the color of white. He never got rid of the car. Didn't get rid of the weapons."



Sheriff Swanson believes Brogdon had never met Hosic before the murder, but the two shared a heated exchange about cars beforehand. Two car seats Hosic was selling on Facebook Marketplace also were discovered at Brogdon's home.