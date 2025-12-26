Detroit Lions Fan From Pinckney: "I Never Used Any Racial Slurs"

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The law firm representing a Detroit Lions fan from Pinckney who was involved in an altercation with a Pittsburg Steelers player held a press conference to defend his actions late Friday morning.



Ryan Kennedy is being represented by Farmington Hills-based Head Murphy Law.

The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf for two games following the in-game altercation between Metcalf and Kennedy during the Steelers' victory over Detroit on Sunday December 21st.



The law firm said the press conference was called “To address the assault, correct misinformation that has been publicly repeated as fact, and discuss the serious consequences Mr. Kennedy has faced, including threats to his safety”.



Attorney Shawn Head stated Kennedy was excited to get the attention of a player. He said he was trying to get an autograph and called Metcalf by his legal name, DeKaylin, - alleging Metcalf grabbed Kennedy and pulled him down.



There were some technical and audio issues during the press conference.

Kennedy stated the following:



“I didn’t use any racial slurs, no hate speech, none of that stuff at the game. Um, actually never, a 15-year season ticket holder for the Lions - I’ve never done that at all. DeKaylin, if you’re watching this man, if you could just say that please, like my family’s getting threats and stuff and it’s not cool. So whether you said that or not, I’m sure you didn’t want that to happen to the family, even if you did, like I forgive you man. That’s all I got, go Lions”.



Head went on later to say they are not going to litigate in the media, and the press conference was meant to “set the record straight”.



CBS-TV cameras caught Metcalf and Kennedy, a Lions fan wearing a blue wig and a blue and black shirt that aligned with Detroit’s colors, having an exchange along the rail in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s 29-24 victory. Kennedy leaned over the railing during the exchange, and the blue wig fell forward to cover his face. The interaction ended with Metcalf reaching toward Kelly's head with his right arm. Metcalf remained in the game.



The law firm asserts “At no point before, during or after the incident did Mr. Kennedy use racial slurs or hate speech of any kind”.



The league ruled that Metcalf’s actions violated league policy. Metcalf will be eligible to return to the Steelers’ active roster on Monday, January 5th.



There have been separate reports that this was not the first encounter between the two; and that Metcalf reported Kennedy to security when he played for the Seattle Seahawks during a 2024 game.



Head asserted that there was a complaint lodged last year that was investigated and there was no conduct violation found.



The original statement issued on Kennedy’s behalf is attached.



Photos: Zoom