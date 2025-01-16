$64 Million Flowing Through Detroit For Upcoming NFL Playoff Game

January 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The net economic impact of the NFL’s National Football Conference (NFC) Divisional Playoff game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders is expected to exceed $64 (m) million.



That’s according to a new analysis from East Lansing-based economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group, LLC.

AEG found that attendee expenditures will have a direct economic impact of $39,318,531- with an additional indirect impact of $25,557,045 for a combined total of $64,875,576.



To create the analysis, AEG said it followed a rigorous methodology that considers both direct costs and the substitution effects that occur when consumers choose one event over another, and included an allowance for the portion of the gate revenue captured by the NFL and other entities.



The total includes both expenditures inside and outside the stadium by attendees, including the portion of people who travel to Detroit for the game and stay in hotels.



Tyler Theile, vice president and director of public policy at AEG, said “The indirect economic impact from increased consumption at retail establishments around Detroit will extend past Saturday’s game. Beyond the immediate benefits, the momentum of the Detroit Lions is another example of a positive national spotlight on the city that will enhance its reputation as a vibrant destination, creating long-term opportunities for tourism and economic development."



Photos: Pride of Detroit, Detroit Lions