Detmer Says He Had "No Choice" In 2016 Bankruptcy Filing

July 10, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A candidate for Congress says his 2016 filing for bankruptcy was the result of the “Obama economy” that left him no choice.



Mike Detmer is one of the four Republicans vying for the 8th District Congressional nomination in the August 4th primary. Court records show that in 2016 he filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy with the United State Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Under a Chapter 13 bankruptcy, a debtor proposes a 3-5 year repayment plan to the creditors offering to pay off all or part of the debts from their future income. It is a reorganization whereas Chapter 7 bankruptcy is a liquidation of debts. Detmer says the filing was made after his “position at work was eliminated on the heels of the Obama economy,’ adding that “wife wasn't working at the time and (they) had no choice.”



However, the records also indicate that in July of 2019 the trustee overseeing the reorganization filed a motion to compel Detmer to turn over his 2017 and 2018 federal tax returns after making “numerous requests” for the documents. The following month, through his attorney, Detmer responded that he was, “unable to provide the Trustee the 2017 and 2018 tax returns as the tax returns are currently at the accountant’s office being prepared for filing.” When questioned why his 2017 and 2018 taxes were only being filed in August of 2019, Detmer told WHMI “The taxes were filed on time both years. We did have to amend both years which were delayed. But taxes were done every year without fail.” As to why a motion to compel his returns was needed after numerous requests, he responded that had “no idea” and reiterated that he and his wife “amended and did what our counsel instructed, turned everything in as instructed.”



This is not the first time that tax issues have come up during a race for the 8th District. In 2015, then-Howell resident Melissa Gilbert, who was running for the Democratic nomination, was roundly criticized by the campaign for then-Republican Congressman Mike Bishop when it was learned that she had been forced to negotiate a payment plan with the IRS after failing to pay $360,000 in federal income taxes. Gilbert later dropped out of the race, citing medical issues.



Detmer is seeking the GOP nomination along with former Lansing-area TV news anchor Paul Junge, East Lansing attorney Kristina Lyke and Former Marine Alan Hoover of Ortonville. The winner will face off against Incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin in November.