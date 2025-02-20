Detectives Seize Almost 9 Pounds of Methamphetamine, Crack in Metro Area Bust

February 20, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team executed search warrants in several locations Thursday, seizing $40,000 in drugs.



In a Tweet from the MSP Second District, locations in Canton Township and the City of Wayne were searched, netting detectives approximately 8.8 pounds of methamphetamine and “an amount” of crack cocaine.



The suspect was arrested, and charges are pending review of the investigation by the prosecutor’s office.



The project was supported by funds from the DOJ and administered by the Michigan State Police.



(photo credit: MSP Second District via X)