Destination Stars Hollow Returns to Brighton This Weekend

September 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Destination Stars Hollow returns to downtown Brighton this weekend. Tens of thousands of fans of the popular television series "Gilmore Girls" will gather for an immersive experience where local stores and restaurants transform into the fictional town of Stars Hollow.



This is the third year of the event, which first attracted about 40,000 attendees in 2024, then an estimated 65,000 in 2024. Executive Director Anne Adams tells WHMI News it's surprising popularity caught the attention of the show's producers and main actors.



"We're thrilled to be having Scott Patterson, who plays Luke Danes, owner of the iconic diner in the show. We have Sean Gunn, who plays the hilarious and quirky Kirk Gleason. And we've managed to get an actual Gilmore Girl to come to our event. Kelly Bishop, who played Emily Gilmore, the matriarch of the family, will be at our event as well," said Adams.



VIP meet-and-greet tickets with both Patterson and Gunn are still available on the event's website, linked below.



"Friday is our VIP night. Shops will be open to VIP folks only, and then the restaurants do a whole immersive experience with themed menus. They have their own identities. They do custom food, custom cocktails and decor. They get into it just as much as our brick-and-mortor shops."



Adams says the main runs Saturday and Sunday, with scores free activities, such as such as a look-alike contest, trivia, and golden egg hunt.



To handle the expected traffic, DSH has partnered MJR Theaters to offer free shuttle parking.



"Their huge parking lot in Brighton will be avaialable for festivalgoers to use. They can go ahead and park there and there will be a shuttle that goes back-and-forth," said Adams.



More information is linked below.