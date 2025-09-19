Destination Stars Hollow Returns to Brighton

September 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fans of the popular television show Gilmore Girls will again converge on Brighton this weekend for the 2nd annual Destination Stars Hollow.



Last year’s event unexpectedly drew upwards of 40,000 people, forcing organizers to extend festivities over three days, beginning with Friday’s VIP-only night.



“Everybody who has corn stalks and hay bails in front of their shops and is in the passport, which is available at the event, those are the businesses that have taken on identities from the show and are offering up a fun experience in their store or restaurant,” says Kathleen London, founder of London Beauty.



The meet-and-greet with actor Scott Patterson is sold out, but tickets remain for co-star Rose Abdoo. But organizers insist attendees will have free access to everything else.



“There are lots of other activities going on other than shopping. There are events at The Amp. There’s an improve,” says Jeri Kay Thomas with 2 Dandelions Bookshop.



Thomas says downtown Brighton merchants have been busy turning Main Street into Stars Hollow with pumpkins, mums and corn stalks, and really embracing the event.



“Their hometown is their own Stars Hollow. We really wanted people to remember that, and come down and immerse themselves in the moment and have fun, and enjoy that little bit of Stars Hollow in their hometown,” said London.



More information is linked below.



Photos courtesy of DestinationStarsHollow.com