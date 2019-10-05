Despite Injury, Brighton Runner Still Plans To Cross Finish Line

October 5, 2019

A Brighton-area man raising funds to help support a veteran’s charity says he won’t let a recent stumble stop him from crossing the finish line.



Michael Frank is preparing for his 8th straight run in the Marine Corps Marathon, set for October 27th in Washington D.C. However, the Navy veteran says while on a lunchtime training run, he tripped, fell, and rolled, fracturing his left shoulder socket in the process. He called it a “minor break” that only requires his arm to stay in a sling for six weeks. And while he can’t do any additional training until a follow-up x-ray on October 21st, he says the orthopedist said he should be able to jog/walk the Marine Corps Marathon.



In light of that, he’s revised his goal for the event from a 4 hour 30 minute finish to just finishing the marathon. As he has for the past seven years, Frank is running for the Semper Fi Fund, which benefits combat wounded, critically ill, and catastrophically injured members of all the armed services. While many of the immediate needs of the veteran might be being met, the Semper Fi Fund specializes in helping with the ancillary needs. Frank says the fund is one of only two A+ rated veterans charities.



Despite the medical setback, he’s still doing what he can, including a fundraiser October 10th at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Howell. You’ll find those details and other information about the Marine Corps Marathon below. (JK)