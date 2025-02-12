Despite Concerns Over Green Space, Wixom Okays New Condo Development

February 12, 2025

Nik Rajkoivc / news@whmi.com



Wixom City Council on Tuesday gave initial approval for a 70-unit condo development off Old Wixom Road, between Pontiac Trail and Gibson Road.



The conversation turned into an hour-long debate over the number of parking spaces, with members concerned developers were leaving little green space on the property.



Some feared it would "look like Twelve Oaks Mall."



Officials with Quadrants Development, LLC said they were willing to work with the city on possibly setting aside some parking spaces for a later date, if needed, or redesigning the lot to include more grass.



"Addressing parking is widely different than adding sidewalk dimensions into the plan," said Councilman Keenan Gottschall. "One we're talking a natural change. One we're talking a paper change."



"I guess I'm a little leery of another condition that maybe doesn't get us anywhere at all."



The project eventually passed on a 6-1 vote.



Council's agenda packet is linked below.