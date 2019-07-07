Pleasant Valley & Bergin Road Projects Move Forward

July 7, 2019

Design work agreements have been approved for a couple of road projects in Hartland Township.



The township’s Board of Trustees recently approved agreements with the Livingston County Road Commission for design engineering work for two projects. The first is for the reconstruction and asphalt pavement of Pleasant Valley Road from the paved portion south of M-59 to Commerce Road. The township will pay the Road Commission half of the cost for the engineering work, which is an amount not to exceed $126,031.



The Board also approved an agreement with the Road Commission for design engineering work for the eventual reconstruction of Bergin Road from Hacker Road to Rolling Hills Drive. The township will cover the full cost of the work listed in the Bergin Road proposal, which is $148,059. Both expenditures will come from the $500,000 engineering allocation of the Safer Roads Plan, which was approved by voters in 2014. To date, that allocation has not been used for any other road projects. (DK)