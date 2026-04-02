Derby De Mayo Pawty at Bark Bark Adventure Park in Wixom

April 2, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



A Derby De Mayo Pawty is coming up next month. The event is taking place Saturday, May 2 at the Bark Bark Adventure Park on North Wixom Road near Loon Lake Road in Wixom.



The pawty includes dog races, a dog treat-filled piñata, and a free pup cup for every dog. Owner of Bark Bark Adventure Park, Katie Isenberg, says the event will be indoors.



Dogs must be at least six months old to attend. Guests must also be 18 or older and able to provide up to date proof of Rabies vaccination, DHLPP/DA2PP (Distemper), and Bordetella (kennel cough) for their dogs.



Registration requirements also include dogs one year or older to be spayed or neutered. A link to register for the Derby De Mayo Pawty is posted below.