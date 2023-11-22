Deputies Investigate Shooting of Aggressive Dog in Genoa Township

November 24, 2023

April O'Neil



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an aggressive dog in Genoa Township.



Date: 11/22/2023

Authorized By: Sheriff Michael J. Murphy



On 11/22/23 at approximately 1:15 pm Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Richardson Rd and Coon Lake Rd in Genoa Township for a report of a dog being shot. Preliminary investigation revealed an 8-year-old Boxer had gotten off the property it lives at. The dog went to a neighbor's house and was displaying aggressive behavior toward the homeowner, an 80-year-old male, who was outside. The male subject reported being fearful of the dog attacking him from proximity and fired one round from a handgun. The dog died from the gun shot.



This incident is being investigated by the Animal Control Division of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutors Office for review when complete.