Deputies Investigate Fatal Crash in Hartland Township

November 13, 2023

April O'Neil/ news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed two people over the weekend in Hartland Township.



On Saturday November 11, at approximately 8:22 P.M. deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to E Highland Rd. (M-59) and Cullen Rd. for a two-vehicle personal injury crash.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2023 Kia Soul was traveling east on Highland Rd and crossed over into the oncoming lane of travel. The vehicle crashed head on into a 2023 Ford Bronco that was traveling west on Highland Rd.



The driver of the Kia Soul, a 65-year-old male from Berkley, was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger in the Kia Soul was a 66-year-old female from Berkley and was also pronounced deceased on scene.



The driver of the Ford Bronco, a 50-year-old female Howell resident, was transported to U of M Hospital by Livingston County EMS with life threatening injuries. The passenger of the Ford Bronco was a 53-year-old Howell resident and was also transported to U of M with life threatening injuries.



It appeared that all occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The use of alcohol is under investigation.



Deputies were assisted by Livingston County EMS, Hartland Area Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and Livingston County Dispatch.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.