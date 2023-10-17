Deputies Arrest 26-year-old Following Traffic Stop in Leroy Township

October 17, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



An Ingham County man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Leroy Township, about 4 miles south of Webberville.





Below is a copy of the press release from the Ingham County Sheriff's Department:





On Sunday, October 15, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle on M52 near Frost Rd. in Leroy Township for speed.



The driver, a 26-year-old Ingham County man was arrested for operating while intoxicated and child endangerment.



He was lodged at the Ingham County Jail pending Ingham County Prosecutor review and arraignment.



Two children ages 2 and 4 were in the vehicle with the driver.



The children were turned over to family. Child Protective Services will be notified of the incident.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping our roadways safe through drunk and drugged driving enforcement.









The driver's name was not released. More information will be posted once it becomes available.