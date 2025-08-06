Dept. of Defense Conducting Northern Strike Training Around the State

August 6, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



One of the largest reserve component readiness exercises for the Department of Defense is taking place in Michigan.



The Michigan National Guard, along with over 7,500 participants from 35 states and territories and nine international partners, are taking part in Northern Strike 25-2 until Aug. 16.



The training is being held at a number of locations across the state, including the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Fort Custer Training Center and K.I. Sawyer Airfield.



This year’s training focuses on “Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control, Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise, Cyberspace and Electromagnetic Activities, Defense Cyberspace Operations, contested sustainment and logistics and expeditionary skills,” a press release about the training said. Participants will also train in caring for those injured, maritime scenarios and defense against unmanned aerial systems.



Along with enhancing defense capabilities, the exercises will also boost the local economy. Officials said it brings an average of $38 million to Michigan’s economy every year.



There will be increased traffic on roads across the state on Aug. 16 when personnel travel back home. There will also be a variety of aircraft visible around the lower peninsula.



(photo credit: Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs)