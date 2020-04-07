Former Teacher Sentenced For Having Sex With Student

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A former Grand Blanc High School teacher has been sentenced for having a sexual relationship with a student.



36-year-old Denny Dean Holt was recently sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court. Court records show the proceeding was digitally recorded. Holt was ordered to serve 365 days in the Genesee County Jail with 41 days credit for time served. Upon completion of his jail sentence, Holt must serve 36 months of probation. Holt originally faced five counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables and one count of child sexually abusive material. Under a plea deal reached in February, Holt pleaded guilty to an amended count of 2nd degree CSC in exchange for the other charges being dropped. Holt was fired by the Grand Blanc Community Schools in February of 2018. He was required to forefeit his teaching degree and must also register as a sex offender.



The sexual encounters are said to begun around November of 2016 when the victim was a 17-year-old senior and Holt’s student aide. MLive.com reports the victim testified the pair engaged in various encounters through June of 2017, including in the high school’s automotive shop and a trailer on school grounds utilized by the auto program. Police reportedly became aware of the relationship while investigating the victim’s phone regarding a separate case.