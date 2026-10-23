Dennis W. Pate Honored As October "Veteran Of The Month"

October 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans Council has named its October “Veteran of the Month”.



Dennis W. Pate received the honor.



The retired attorney and former U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Officer served for 20 years in leadership roles involving missile defense, radar operations, and national security missions in Korea, Germany, Africa, and throughout the United States.



Following his military career, Pate practiced law for more than 30 years before returning to Michigan in retirement.



Pate continues his lifelong commitment to service through leadership and volunteer roles in the veteran and civic communities. He serves as 1st Vice Commander of American Legion Post 235, Secretary of the Brighton Veterans Memorial Committee, a member of the Livingston County Bar Association, and a Council Committee member for the Great Lakes Division, Michigan Crossroads Council, Scouting America.



The Council said “Pate’s dedication to country, community, and fellow veterans exemplifies the spirit of the Veteran of the Month recognition”.