Man To Serve Prison Time For Jewelry Store Robbery

February 15, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A South Lyon man charged with the robbery of a jewelry store in downtown Milford and other incidents will spend at least the next decade behind bars.



49-year-old Dennis Michael Maynarich was recently sentenced in Oakland County Circuit Court and ordered to serve 10 to 20 years in prison. He was originally charged with four counts of armed robbery, one count of 1st degree retail fraud and several weapons charges for a variety of incidents culminating in the robbery at Rottermond Jewelers on North Main Street.



Maynarich later entered a no contest plea to the armed robbery and retail fraud charges in exchange for the other counts being dropped. His case lingered in the courts while a criminal responsibility exam was conducted, which determined that he was competent to stand trial.



Authorities said Maynarich walked into the Rottermond store on September 1st of 2020 with a gun and demanded a particular piece of jewelry before fleeing. It was later determined to be a plastic toy gun that was used. Responding officers then located him in a nearby parking lot.



Court records show that Maynarich’s sentence was enhanced due to his being a habitual offender and he was ordered to not have contact with any of the victims. A sales associate had to seek therapy following the incident. Members of Maynarich’s family were also present for the virtual hearing.



The Milford Times reports that Maynarich’s attorney stated he was coping with grief from sick or dying loved ones and the loss of a job due to injuries from a vehicle crash, which led to the short crime spree.