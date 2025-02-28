Denise Brennan-Nelson Bringing Tallulah the Mermaid to 2 Dandelions Bookshop

February 28, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Howell author Denise Brennan-Nelson is heading to 2 Dandelions Bookshop in March to celebrate the release of her new children’s book, “Tallulah the Mermaid and the Great Lakes Pledge.”



Brennan-Nelson has written numerous children’s books, including “Mae the Mayfly” and the Willow series.



There will be a story time and book signing, along with a meet and greet with Tallulah herself. The event will also feature face painting, coloring sheets and all kids will be able to sign their own “Great Lakes Pledge.”



“A special celebration takes place on the eve of the Summer Solstice and all the creatures in the Great Lakes have been invited,” the book summary says. “Tallulah the mermaid will be officially declared as the Great Lakes Mermaid. Tallulah takes the pledge, faithfully declaring she will be a good steward and caretaker of the Great Lakes and all its inhabitants. She is eager to start her official duties but first there is so much to learn about the Great Lakes, from meeting with the animals that live in them to the environmental dangers the waters face. It’s a lot to do but Tallulah is up for the challenge. On the Fourth of July, the Great Lakes beaches are filled with happy holiday visitors, but Tallulah knows she needs to stay alert. Great Lakes weather can be unpredictable. So, when a dangerous storm rolls in, the official Great Lakes Mermaid knows just what to do.



Sleeping Bear Press, an independent children’s book publisher in Ann Arbor, published the book.



To register for the event, click the link below and fill out the Google Form. People can also call the 2 Dandelions Bookshop at 810-522-5310.